China Dec crude oil imports at 48.07 mln T, 2022 imports down 0.9% - customs

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

January 12, 2023 — 09:21 pm EST

Written by Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in December were recorded at 48.07 million tonnes and annual imports for 2022 were down 0.9% from 2021 at 508.28 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Friday.

Natural gas imports for the whole 2022 dropped 9.9% at 109.25 million tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.