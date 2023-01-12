China Dec crude oil imports at 48.07 mln T, 2022 imports down 0.9% - customs

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in December were recorded at 48.07 million tonnes and annual imports for 2022 were down 0.9% from 2021 at 508.28 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Friday.

Natural gas imports for the whole 2022 dropped 9.9% at 109.25 million tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.