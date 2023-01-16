China Dec coal output up 2.4 % on year – stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 402.69 million tonnes of coal in December, up 2.4 % on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. Output in the full year reached 4.5 billion tonnes, up 9.0 % from last year. The production of coke used in steelmaking rose 7.4 % in December to 39.0 million tonnes, with full year output reaching 473.44 million tonnes, up 1.3 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.