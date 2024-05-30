News & Insights

China Daye Forms Service Agreement with CCIA

May 30, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (HK:0661) has released an update.

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited has entered into a service provision agreement with CCIA, a connected company, to supply various services until the end of 2025, with transactions subject to shareholder approval due to the nature of the connections between the companies. The agreement’s financial terms are based on market prices and internal benchmarks, and a detailed circular will be shared with shareholders by June 21, 2024.

