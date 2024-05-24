News & Insights

China Datang’s Mixed Power Generation Results

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. reported a decrease in total power generation by 14.87% in April 2024 compared to April 2023, with wind power generation down by 20.10%. However, photovoltaic power generation rose significantly by 65.74% in the same period. Overall, the group’s power generation for the first four months of 2024 decreased by 1.49% year-on-year, despite a substantial increase in photovoltaic output.

