China Datang Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

May 29, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has announced its first H share class meeting for 2024, set for June 28, immediately following the domestic share class meeting. Shareholders will consider approving mandates for the board of directors to issue new shares up to 20% and repurchase up to 10% of H shares in issue. Shareholders can appoint proxies to attend and vote, and must handle their own travel and accommodation for the meeting.

