News & Insights

Stocks

China Datang Corp’s Upcoming AGM Agenda

May 29, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where it will review financial and audit reports for 2023, approve profit distribution and investment plans for 2024, and consider empowering the board to issue and repurchase shares. Shareholders must lodge their transfer documents by specific deadlines to attend the AGM or be eligible for the final dividend. Proxies can be appointed to vote at the AGM on behalf of shareholders unable to attend.

For further insights into HK:1798 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.