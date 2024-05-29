China Datang Corp’s Upcoming AGM Agenda

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where it will review financial and audit reports for 2023, approve profit distribution and investment plans for 2024, and consider empowering the board to issue and repurchase shares. Shareholders must lodge their transfer documents by specific deadlines to attend the AGM or be eligible for the final dividend. Proxies can be appointed to vote at the AGM on behalf of shareholders unable to attend.

For further insights into HK:1798 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.