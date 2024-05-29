China Datang Corp Schedules 2024 Shareholder Meeting

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Limited announces its first domestic share class meeting for 2024, scheduled for June 28, following the annual general meeting for the year 2023. The key agendas include proposals to authorize the board of directors to issue new shares, not exceeding 20% of those in issue, and to repurchase up to 10% of the total H shares. Shareholders are reminded of the registration closure from June 24 to 28 and are advised to submit transfer instruments by June 21 to attend the meeting.

