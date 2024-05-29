News & Insights

Stocks

China Datang Corp Schedules 2024 Shareholder Meeting

May 29, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co. Limited announces its first domestic share class meeting for 2024, scheduled for June 28, following the annual general meeting for the year 2023. The key agendas include proposals to authorize the board of directors to issue new shares, not exceeding 20% of those in issue, and to repurchase up to 10% of the total H shares. Shareholders are reminded of the registration closure from June 24 to 28 and are advised to submit transfer instruments by June 21 to attend the meeting.

For further insights into HK:1798 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.