China Datang Corp Renewable Power (HKEX:1798) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 3.62

The average one-year price target for China Datang Corp Renewable Power (HKEX:1798) has been revised to 3.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 3.43 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.23 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from the latest reported closing price of 3.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Datang Corp Renewable Power. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1798 is 0.21%, a decrease of 64.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.49% to 248,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 45,446K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,417K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1798 by 25.28% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,384K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,736K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1798 by 2.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,401K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,049K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,959K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1798 by 15.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,005K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

