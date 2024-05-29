News & Insights

China Datang Corp Announces Final 2023 Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.07 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with shareholder approval set for 28 June 2024. The ex-dividend date is 05 July 2024, and the dividend will be paid on 23 August 2024. Withholding tax for non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders is set at 10%, with variations applicable for those from countries with different tax treaty rates with the PRC.

