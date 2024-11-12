News & Insights

China Datang Corp. Announces 2024 Debentures Payment

November 12, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. has announced the upcoming payment of principal and interest for its 2024 second tranche of ultra-short-term debentures. With a total issue amount of RMB 0.5 billion and an interest rate of 1.72%, the payments are scheduled to commence on November 19, 2024. Investors holding these debentures should ensure their payment details are up to date to avoid delays.

