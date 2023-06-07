China Dalian Wanda Group appeals court decision to freeze unit's shares

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China's largest commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd is pursuing a complaint through legal channels, the company said on Thursday in response to a unit's 1.9 bln yuan worth of shares being frozen by Chinese court.

"(The group) is confident to defend its legitimate rights," Wanda Group said in a statement.

