China Dalian live hog futures gain over 5% in Friday afternoon trade

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures DLHcv1 rose by over 5% on Friday afternoon, rising up from record lows hit this week.

Live hog futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were last up 5.3% at 18,925 yuan ($2,932.84) per tonne.

($1 = 6.4528 Chinese yuan renminbi)

