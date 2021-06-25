Commodities

China Dalian live hog futures gain over 5% in Friday afternoon trade

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DOMINIQUE PATTON

China's live hog futures rose by over 5% on Friday afternoon, rising up from record lows hit this week.

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures DLHcv1 rose by over 5% on Friday afternoon, rising up from record lows hit this week.

Live hog futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were last up 5.3% at 18,925 yuan ($2,932.84) per tonne.

($1 = 6.4528 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular