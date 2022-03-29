China Dalian exchange to raise trading limit, margin requirement for some futures products

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Tuesday it would raise trading limits and margin requirements for some of its futures products including iron ore, soybean meal and corn.

The changes will take effect from settlement on March 31, the bourse said in a statement.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Albee Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.