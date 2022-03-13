China cyberspace regulator drafts new rules to protect minors

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator issued a new set of draft measures on Monday aimed at protecting minors, demanding online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video platforms to set up a "youth mode" for minors.

The regulator said it would shut down websites or revoke business licences of service providers that commit violations.

