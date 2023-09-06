News & Insights

China cybersecurity authority fines Chinese academic database CNKI 50 mln yuan

September 06, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates with CNKI's response

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The China Cyberspace Administration on Wednesday announced that the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) has been fined 50 million yuan ($6.84 million) for illegally collecting and processing personal information.

The announcement wrapped up a cybersecurity probe into the academic database since mid-2022.

Shortly after the penalty was made public, CNKI said in a statement that it "earnestly accepts (the decision) and resolutely obeys it."

($1 = 7.3055 Chinese yuan renminbi)

