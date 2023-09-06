China cybersecurity authority fines Chinese academic database CNKI 50 mln yuan

Updates with CNKI's response

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The China Cyberspace Administration on Wednesday announced that the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) has been fined 50 million yuan ($6.84 million) for illegally collecting and processing personal information.

The announcement wrapped up a cybersecurity probe into the academic database since mid-2022.

Shortly after the penalty was made public, CNKI said in a statement that it "earnestly accepts (the decision) and resolutely obeys it."

