China cuts retail gasoline, diesel prices by 5% on global oil slide

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China announced on Tuesday it will cut retail ceiling prices for gasoline by 420 yuan ($60.07) per tonne and diesel by 405 yuan, in the first price reduction this year to track falling global oil prices . The National Development and Reform Commission said the price cuts take effect from Wednesday. The cuts will represent about 5% on both gasoline and diesel prices, Reuters' calculations showed based on the fuel prices the state planner published on its website. ($1 = 6.9924 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely) ((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA OIL/PRICES RETAIL

