China cuts one-year lending benchmark loan prime rate

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 20, 2023 — 09:24 pm EDT

Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate on Monday, as expected, as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45% from 3.55% previously, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was left at 4.20%.

In a Reuters poll of 35 market watchers, all participants predicted cuts to both rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China cut both LPRs in June to boost the economy.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

