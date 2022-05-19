China cuts mortgage reference rate for second time this year

China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by a bigger-than-expected margin at its May fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, as Beijing is keen to revive credit demand to prop up the economy.

The five-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was lowered by 15 basis points to 4.45% from 4.60%, while the one-year LPR CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was unchanged at 3.70%.

Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64% of 28 participants, in a Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either rate, including 12 respondents forecasting a marginal cut of 5 basis points to both tenors.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut LPR in January to boost the economy.

