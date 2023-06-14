China cuts medium-term lending rates as economy sputters

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months on Thursday, in line with expectations, as Beijing ramps up stimulus measures to shore up a shaky economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it lowered the rate on 237 billion yuan ($33.1 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.65% from 2.75% previously.

In a Reuters poll of 33 market watchers this week, all respondents predicted a cut to the MLF rate, with 94% of them expecting a 10-bps cut.

(Reporting Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

