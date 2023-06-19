News & Insights

China cuts lending benchmarks for first time in 10 months to support economy

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

June 19, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - China cut two key benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, as authorities seek to shore up a slowing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was cut by the same margin to 4.20% from 4.30%.

A Reuters poll of 32 market participants showed all respondents expected reductions to both rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August 2022 to boost the economy.

