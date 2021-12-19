China cuts lending benchmark LPR for first time since April 2020

China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months at its December fixing on Monday, largely in line with market expectations.

The one-year LPR CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.80% from 3.85% previously, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS remained at 4.65%.

The reduction marks the first LPR cut since April 2020.

Twenty-nine out of the 40 traders and economists polled by Reuters last week predicted cuts in LPR, citing the need to aid a slowing economy, and easier monetary conditions.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

