China cuts banks' reserve ratio to aid recovery

September 14, 2023 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by Liangping Gao and Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to help keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks, except those that have implemented a 5% reserve ratio, by 25 basis points from Sept. 15.

The move came after the world's second-biggest economy has struggled after its post-pandemic recovery faltered.

To support the economy, the government has rolled out a series of policy measures in recent months, including steps to spur housing demand.

