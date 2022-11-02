China customs updates list of approved Brazilian corn exporters

Adds detail, background no immediate comment from Brazil's agriculture ministry

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a source with knowledge of the process said meant exports of Brazilian corn to China could begin.

The new list included 136 corn export facilities, a document on the website of the General Administration of Customs showed, including facilities owned by ADM ADM.N , Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Cofco International.

Brazil's agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China importing corn from Brazil would be a blow to the United States, the world's top corn supplier. China currently relies on the United States and Ukraine for its corn supplies but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted exports.

Beijing and Brasilia had signed a protocol for exporting corn from Brazil to China in 2014 but little trade had happened due to complex inspection requirements.

The countries agreed to a revised protocol during high-level talks in May, just months after Russia in February invaded Ukraine, previously one of China's top two suppliers.

China is expected to import 18 million tonnes of corn in the 2022/23 crop year that began in October, according to the agriculture ministry.

China's imports from Ukraine have dwindled to less than 2,000 tonnes in September this year, leaving it reliant on the U.S. for the bulk of its overseas supplies.

