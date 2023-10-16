China customs lifts foot and mouth disease ban on 22 Russian regions

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China on Monday said it has lifted a ban on foot and mouth disease for sheep, cattle and pigs on 22 Russian regions.

A notice by the Customs Department and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said the livestock and their products that comply with Chinese laws are allowed to enter the country.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

