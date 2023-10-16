News & Insights

China customs lifts foot and mouth disease ban on 22 Russian regions

October 16, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China on Monday said it has lifted a ban on foot and mouth disease for sheep, cattle and pigs on 22 Russian regions.

A notice by the Customs Department and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said the livestock and their products that comply with Chinese laws are allowed to enter the country.

