China customs allows beef imports from Uruguay

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will allow the import of frozen and chilled beef from Uruguay starting Tuesday, the General Administration of Customs said.

Exporters must be located in foot-and-mouth disease-free areas as recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health, customs said in a statement.

