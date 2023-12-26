News & Insights

China customs allows beef imports from Uruguay

December 26, 2023 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will allow the import of frozen and chilled beef from Uruguay starting Tuesday, the General Administration of Customs said.

Exporters must be located in foot-and-mouth disease-free areas as recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health, customs said in a statement.

