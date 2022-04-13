China crude oil imports fall 14% on yr, gas imports lowest since Oct 2020

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports slipped 14% from a year earlier, extending a two-month slide as independent refiners curbed purchases under narrowing margins and large state-owned refiners underwent maintenance.

The world's top crude oil buyer imported 42.71 million tonnes last month, equivalent to 10.06 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

That compared to 11.69 million bpd in March 2021 and an average of 10.53 million bpd over January and February.

Data also showed China's natural gas imports were 7.985 million tonnes last month, which is the lowest since October of 2020 according to Reuters' record of customs data.

(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)

