News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

China criticises US tightening of chip export rules

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 31, 2024 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China has criticised the tightening of U.S. rules on semiconductor exports, saying they have created more hurdles to trade and more uncertainty in the chip industry.

The Biden administration last week revised rules aimed at making it harder for China to access U.S. artificial intelligence chips and chipmaking tools, part of a larger effort to hobble Beijing's chipmaking industry over national security concerns.

"The U.S. has broadened the concept of national security, arbitrarily revised the rules, and tightened control measures. That has not only set up more obstacles and imposed a heavier compliance burden on Chinese and American companies who want to work together economically and in trade normally but has also created huge uncertainty for the global semiconductor industry," a Commerce Ministry spokesperson said, according to a statement.

The spokesperson, responding to a reporter's question, said the move by the U.S. "seriously affects mutually beneficial cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises and harms their legitimate rights and interests. China firmly opposes this."

"China is ready to work with all parties to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry and supply chain," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.