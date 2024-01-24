China crisis would knock some 1.5% off German growth - Bundesbank

Adds further details on banking, other impacts from paragraph 5

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An economic crisis in China would knock some 1.5% off German economic growth and likely hurt its banks but an outright decoupling from the world's second-largest economy would be much worse, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

According to its simulations, real German GDP would be 0.7% lower in the first year of the crisis and just under 1% in the second year as a result of lower exports to China, which is Germany's fourth-largest market.

China is struggling with distress in the housing market, local government debt and weakening global demand, adding to fractious trade and geopolitical relations with the West.

The Bundesbank estimated a full-blown economic crisis in China - of the kind typically seen after times of excessive credit growth - would have "sizeable but manageable" spillover effects on Germany.

In addition, German banks would face "significant risks", the Bundesbank said.

While their direct exposure to China is "negligible" at around 35 billion euros ($38.13 billion), the indirect one - via German companies that operate in China - is a much larger 220 billion euros, it calculated.

This is equal to 7% of all risky assets held by German banks and 42% of their core capital.

But the German central bank warned an "abrupt decoupling" from China would be "neither realistic nor desirable" and even an "orderly withdrawal... would entail considerable losses".

As tensions simmer between Berlin and Beijing, German companies are starting to review their reliance on China, concerned at how possible Western sanctions or a future conflict over Taiwan might disrupt trade.

These decoupling scenarios would not only hurt exporters but, much more significantly, jeopardise key imports such as rare earths, laptops and solar panel.

Germany derives 13% of its imported goods from China, making it its most important supplier.

Instead, the Bundesbank advocated strengthening trade agreements that would allow German companies to diversify away from China and welcomed the government's recent strategy as going "in the right direction".

($1 = 0.9180 euros)

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.