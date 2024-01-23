News & Insights

China creates 12.44 million new urban jobs in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 23, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China created 12.44 million new urban jobs in 2023, the human resources ministry said at a press conference on Wednesday.

China set a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs in 2023. The job creation goal for this year is expected to be unveiled at the opening of the annual parliamentary meeting in March.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.