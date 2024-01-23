China creates 12.44 million new urban jobs in 2023

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China created 12.44 million new urban jobs in 2023, the human resources ministry said at a press conference on Wednesday.

China set a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs in 2023. The job creation goal for this year is expected to be unveiled at the opening of the annual parliamentary meeting in March.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

