China Covid-zero zeal puts carmakers into low gear

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s Covid-zero zeal is forcing the world’s carmakers into a lower gear. Beijing’s harsh Omicron lockdowns are stalling supply chains while war cranks up costs. This year could be a rougher ride for the industry than 2020.

The country became ever more important for automakers as its initial success in fighting the virus allowed business to boom. Vehicle exports doubled from pre-pandemic levels to hit almost $35 billion in the 12 months to the end of June 2021, while exports of parts rose more than 40% to over $75 billion, according to Datastream. Major marques and their suppliers lent on the country’s factories to meet both international and domestic demand.

Tesla is the posterchild. The first car rolled out of Elon Musk’s Shanghai Gigafactory on the eve of the pandemic, with annual capacity up to nearly half a million vehicles last year. That allowed Tesla to double sales in the world’s largest market.

But China’s commitment to curbing Covid-19 now puts all that at risk, because battling the highly contagious Omicron strain requires more stringent methods than in 2020. Lockdowns in Shanghai closed the Gigafactory for at least two weeks, with rivals from giant Volkswagen to upstart Nio also halting production. Since the variant’s emergence in November, Tesla’s shares have fallen 20%, while those of General Motors and Volkswagen have lost more than a quarter of their value.

There will be more to come. The city is an economic powerhouse, generating some $680 billion in GDP last year — roughly equivalent to Poland. Inflicting such harsh anti-coronavirus measures showed that policymakers have a high threshold for economic pain. That means manufacturing hubs like Guangzhou, Jilin and Shenzhen are all more likely to lock down than live with Covid-19 for the foreseeable future. China’s auto sales are also suffering, falling 11.7% in March from a year earlier, compared with a rise of 18.7% in February.

The timing is terrible. The outbreak of war in Ukraine has made life harder too. Automakers were already facing crippling shortages of key components such as semiconductors, as well as soaring prices for raw materials. Batteries, for example, cost as much as 20% more, according to Bernstein. For carmakers, the year 2022 might just be an annus horribilis to rival 2020.

- China has implemented a series of local lockdowns and curbs to combat the Covid-19 Omicron variant, forcing many factories to pause production. Manufacturing at Tesla’s Shanghai factory has been suspended since March 28, Reuters reported on April 11, while Volkswagen's Shanghai joint venture paused operations in March. Volkswagen and Toyota Motor’s joint ventures with their Chinese partners in Changchun, Jilin province, have been suspended since mid-March.

- The value of vehicles exported from China grew 125% to $34.5 billion in the year ending June 2021, compared with 2019, according to Datastream. The value of auto parts exports rose 42% to $75.6 billion in the same period.

