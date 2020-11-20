China court accepts application to reconstruct parent of BMW's local partner

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A Chinese local court said it has accepted an application from a creditor of Huachen Automotive Group seeking reconstruction of the parent of BMW's BMWG.DE Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance Automotive Holdings 1114.HK.

The Liaoning Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court accepted the application from GZ Tooling Group, an auto mould supplier, to reconstruct Huachen after the Liaoning government-owned company failed to pay mould costs and interests worth 10.2 million yuan ($1.55 million), according to a court filing published on Friday.

As of end-June, Huachen had assets worth 46 billion yuan in total while its debt stood at 52.4 billion yuan, the court filing said, citing data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Huachen defaulted on a 1 billion yuan bond last month, joining a growing number of delinquent state firms in a development that has hit investor confidence and roiled China's credit bond market.

