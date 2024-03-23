China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

Updates with details from speech, background throughout

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - With a comprehensive package of pro-market reforms, China could grow considerably faster than a status quo scenario, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday.

"This additional growth would amount to a 20% expansion of the real economy over the next 15 years, in today’s terms, that is like adding $3.5 trillion to the Chinese economy," Georgieva said in a speech to the China Development Forum, calling for steps to improve the sustainability of the property sector, reduce debt risks and focus more on domestic consumption.

Decisive steps to reduce the stock of unfinished housing and giving more space for market-based corrections in the property sector could accelerate a solution to current property sector problems and boost consumer and investor confidence, she said.

Premier Li Qiang said in his latest official remarks on the housing sector on Friday that China would further optimise property policy. Earlier this month, Li announced an annual growth goal of around 5% this year, a target some analysts said was ambitious.

China also needs to rely more on domestic consumption, Georgieva said. It can do so by raising incomes, boosting families' spending power and expanding the social security system, including the pension system, in a "fiscally responsible way".

China should establish a robust AI regulatory framework, Georgieva said, noting that China leads emerging economies in terms of AI preparedness.

China's industry ministry in January issued draft guidelines for standardising the AI industry, with the aim to have national and industry-wide standards in place by 2026.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Qiaoyi Li, Colleen Howe and Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.