Is China Cosco (CICOY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CICOY's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CICOY has returned 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 3.7% on average. This means that COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY). The stock is up 19.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Central Japan Railway Co.'s current year EPS has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so CICOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Central Japan Railway Co. falls under the Transportation - Rail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #51. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.6%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Central Japan Railway Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Central Japan Railway Co. (CJPRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.