China Corp Announces Discounted Share Placement

May 22, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

China International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0264) has released an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced a new share placement under its general mandate, with a Placing Agent set to secure at least six independent placees for up to 30 million shares at HK$0.85 each. This represents a roughly 19% discount from recent closing prices, aiming to raise net proceeds of approximately HK$24.7 million. However, the completion of this placement is conditional, and investors should tread carefully.

