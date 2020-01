SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 2,835, Chinese state television said on Monday.

A total of 57 people have recovered and returned home, while the death toll remains at 81, it added.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

