China coronavirus cases ease on July 13, no new ones in Beijing

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
China reported on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of July 13, mainland China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

