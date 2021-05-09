China copper smelters to cut concentrate purchases to lift treatment charges -Antaike

Repeats May 9 story without change

May 9 (Reuters) - A group of 15 key copper smelters in China have agreed to cut their purchases of raw material copper concentrate in 2021 by 8.8% year-on-year, state-backed research house Antaike said, in a bid to boost flagging treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs).

Copper prices CMCU3 on Friday hit a record high above $10,400 a tonne but TC/RCs AM-CN-CUCONC - paid by miners to process concentrate into refined metal - are a key source of revenue for smelters and are currently languishing near decade-lows amid tight supply.

In a note on Saturday, Antaike said the 15 smelters reached a consensus to reduce concentrate purchases by 1.26 million tonnes from last year, or some 300,000 tonnes on a metal content basis, and expand use of alternative raw materials such as copper scrap and blister, a partially purified form of copper.

China is the world's top copper consumer and biggest producer of refined copper. Its biggest overseas concentrate suppliers are Chile and Peru.

One reason for the move is to accelerate a push towards low-carbon production, as China's nonferrous metals sector aims to peak emissions by 2025, said Antaike, the research arm of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Another reason is to halt the slide in spot TC/RCs and "stimulate a rebound" in long-term TC/RCs in 2022, it added.

The annual TC/RC benchmark, referenced in term supply contracts worldwide, was agreed at $59.50 per tonne and 5.95 cents per pound for 2021, marking a sixth straight yearly drop.

China's copper concentrate imports in the first four months of 2021 were up 4.4% year-on-year at 7.88 million tonnes, according to customs data released on Friday.

