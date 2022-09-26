China copper smelters set Q4 2022 TC/RC floor at $93/T, 9.3 cents/pound -sources

China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the fourth quarter of 2022 at $93 per tonne and 9.3 cents per pound, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Tuesday, the sources said.

The new prices are higher than the floor for the charges set at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound for the third quarter of 2022, and also up from $70 per tonne and 7 cents per lb set for the fourth quarter of 2021.

