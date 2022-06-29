China copper smelters set Q3 2022 TC/RC floor at $80/T, 8 cents/pound

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Thursday, the sources said.

The new prices are flat with the floor for the charges set for the second quarter of 2022, but up from $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per lb set for the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

