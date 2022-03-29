China copper smelters set Q2 2022 TC/RC floor at $80/T, 8 cents/pound - sources

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Emily Chow Reuters
Published

China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

March 30 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Wednesday, according to the sources.

The new prices are up more than 14% from the floor of $70 a tonne and 7 cents per pound set in the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More