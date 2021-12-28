China copper smelters set Q1 2022 TC/RC floor at $70/T, 7 cents/pound
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters on Wednesday set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the first quarter of 2022 at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Wednesday, the sources said.
The new prices are flat from the floor of $70 a tonne and 7 cents per pound in the fourth quarter of 2021 but up 32% from the same period a year earlier.
