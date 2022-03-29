China copper smelters raise Q2 treatment charge floor as supply eases

By Emily Chow and Min Zhang

March 30 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and eight cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates, decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Wednesday, are up 14.3% from $70 per tonne and seven cents a pound in the first quarter.

Miners and traders pay TC/RCs to smelters to process copper concentrate to refined metal, offsetting the cost of the ore itself. The charges rise when more supply is available, suggesting smelters can demand better terms.

The CSPT had skipped setting second-quarter floor in the past two years amid uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year's prices were low and people could not decide in such a market. But, global supplies are good this year and sea transportation has improved, though (they) still face some disruptions," according to an analyst from a state-backed industry consultancy.

Prior to the setting of quarterly rates, Wang Ruilin, a senior copper analyst with CRU Group had said demand was cool as some big smelters have or were planning to conduct maintenance soon.

Spot treatment charges AM-CN-CUCON in top copper consumer China stood at $84.5 per tonne on Tuesday, data assessed by Asian Metal showed, surging 35% so far this month and hit the highest level since February 2019.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Emily Chow, Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Uttaresh.V)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.