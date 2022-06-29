China copper smelters keep Q3 treatment charges flat to previous quarter

Updates from paragraph 4 with background

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Thursday, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the meeting was private.

The new prices are flat to the floor for charges for the second quarter of 2022, but up from $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per lb set for the third quarter of 2021.

The last time charges surpassed $80 per tonne was three years ago in the first quarter of 2019, when the rate was $92 per tonne.

TC/RCs are a key source of revenue for smelters and are paid by miners when they sell copper concentrate, or semi-processed ore, to be refined into metal.

The charges fall when concentrate supply is tight. They rise when supply is readily available, giving smelters more bargaining power to demand better terms.

The annual benchmark for 2022 set by Freeport-McMoRan Inc and four Chinese smelters was at $59.50 per tonne and 5.95 cents per pound.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

