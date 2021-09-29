China copper smelters hike Q4 treatment charge floor ahead of miner talks

Contributors
Emily Chow Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's top copper smelters on Wednesday set floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the fourth quarter at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per lb, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as talks with miners on an annual benchmark loom.

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters on Wednesday set floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the fourth quarter at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per lb, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as talks with miners on an annual benchmark loom.

The fourth-quarter floor, decided at a meeting of the state-backed members of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) in Shanghai, is up 27.3% from $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per lb in third quarter and up from $58 per tonne and 5.8 cents per lb a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Shivani Singh in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2115;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters