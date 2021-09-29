China copper smelters hike Q4 treatment charge floor ahead of miner talks

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters on Wednesday set floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the fourth quarter at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per lb, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as talks with miners on an annual benchmark loom.

The fourth-quarter floor, decided at a meeting of the state-backed members of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) in Shanghai, is up 27.3% from $55 per tonne and 5.5 cents per lb in third quarter and up from $58 per tonne and 5.8 cents per lb a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Shivani Singh in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

