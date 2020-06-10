China copper smelters cut May output m/m amid maintenance - Antaike

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) -

Refined copper cathode production by major Chinese smelters dropped 2.7% in May from the previous month to 678,000 tonnes, research house Antaike said on Wednesday, citing maintenance and the relocation of a plant.

The output figure, based on a survey of 22 copper smelters accounting for more than 80% of China's total capacity, was up 7.7% year-on-year but below Antaike's previous forecast of 695,000 tonnes for the month.

Smelters including Chinalco's 400,000 tonne per year plant in Fujian, Yunnan Copper's 000878.SZ Chifeng branch in Inner Mongolia and Shandong Humon Smelting 002237.SZ all carried out maintenance in May, the research house said.

The overhauls came as spot treatment charges for copper concentrate AM-CN-CUCONC, a key source of smelter revenue, fell to as low as $52 a tonne in May, matching seven-year troughs seen in August and September 2019, on tight supply.

The relocation of a smelter belonging to Tongling Nonferrous 000630.SZ, also in Chifeng, likewise pushed production lower, Antaike said.

The impact of maintenance and the relocation will be smaller in June than in May, said Antaike, which sees this month's output recovering to around 690,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly)

