China copper smelter Shandong Fangyuan says operating normally despite liquidity problems

Tom Daly Reuters
China's Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group, one of the country's biggest private copper smelters, said on Thursday that it is operating normally and denied online rumours that it had filed for banruptcy.

"Although the company has a certain degree of liquidity shortage at present, its production and operations are normal," Fangyuan said on its website. "Our company is in contact with relevant creditor institutions to actively negotiate and solve the current debt problem."

