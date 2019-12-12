China copper smelter Shandong Fangyuan denies bankruptcy speculation

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group, one of the country's biggest private copper smelters, on Thursday denied online rumours that it had filed for bankruptcy and said operations are running normally.

"Although the company has a certain degree of liquidity shortage at present, its production and operations are normal," Fangyuan said on its website.

"Our company is in contact with relevant creditor institutions to actively negotiate and solve the current debt problem."

The statement, which did not address the reason for the liquidity shortage, marks the first public comments by Fangyuan in response to online speculation that it is being sued by a state-run entity in Shandong after failing to repay a debt.

The recent concerns over Fangyuan's financial health come as smelters have had to contend with a drop in spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) AM-CN-CUCONC -- for the processing of copper concentrate into metal -- to their lowest level in nearly seven years.

At the end of June this year a total of 22 banks had granted combined 16.1 billion yuan ($2.29 billion) in credit lines to Fangyuan, of which 11.47 billion yuan had been used, the company's half-year report showed.

Fangyuan also agreed to take a dollar-denominated syndicated loan for $105 million last month, according to a separate statement on its website.

Bankers from two of Fangyuan's creditors said they had travelled to the company's headquarters in the city of Dongying in eastern China's Shandong province this week to assess the situation but declined to disclose further detail.

"Some banks came over," a Fangyuan representative confirmed to Reuters, dismissing talk that the company, which produced 748,000 tonnes of refined copper in 2018, had been forced to cut output.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Cheng Leng in Beijing Editing by David Goodman)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.