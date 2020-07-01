China copper smelter Fangyuan says failed to fully repay 3-yr bond

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese copper smelter Dongying Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Co said it had failed to repay all of its 1.5 billion yuan ($212.44 million) bond last year, as the embattled firm and its founder prepare for a legal hearing brought by a creditor.

There has been "no progress on the bond repayment by the firm itself," Dongying Fangyuan said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, where the bond CN136807=ESS was traded, without providing a reason.

The three-year bond was due on Oct. 31, 2019. It was downgraded to BBBpi by a ratings unit of the China Securities Index Co in September, indicating a likely default, but there had been no previous confirmation whether payment had been made.

Dongying Fangyuan is part of Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group, China's largest private copper smelter, which in December admitted having liquidity problems.

Reuters reported last month that auditor EY found Dongying Fangyuan had been overstating profit and production while understating debt.

Based on the bond's 6.5% coupon and the 45.422 million yuan that Fangyuan repurchased in October 2018, as shown in exchange filings, the total possible amount unpaid - including principal and interest - comes to just over 1.55 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.

Trading of the bond in the exchange's auction system will be suspended from July 6 but transactions can still take place over-the-counter, Tuesday's filing said.

London copper prices CMCU3 gained more than 20% in the second quarter in a partly Chinese demand-driven recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, but spot treatment charges for copper concentrate in China AM-CN-CUCONC - a key source of smelter revenue - are at their lowest in more than seven years.

Lender ABN AMRO ABNd.AS is suing Dongying Fangyuan and founder Cui Zhixiang for repayment of $38.39 million, according to a filing by the Shanghai Financial Court.

A hearing is scheduled for July 9.

($1 = 7.0608 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.