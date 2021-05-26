China copper production seen up 6% y/y in 2021 - BGRIMM

May 26 (Reuters) - Refined copper output in top consumer China could increase 6% year-on-year to 9.86 million tonnes in 2021, while demand is likely to grow 3.3% over the same period, BGRIMM Lilan Consulting Corp said on Wednesday.

The projected refined copper production includes 7.18 million tonnes of primary smelter output, which is up 5% year-on-year amid capacity ramp-ups by Chifeng Jinjian and Nanguo Copper, BGRIMM copper analyst Pan Hong said on Roskill's Copper 2021 webinar.

Consumption of refined copper in China could have seen sharp year-on-year growth of 37% in the first quarter of 2021, while demand in the second quarter might ease slightly from a high base in the same period last year, Pan said.

Copper wire rod production was lower than expected due to soft demand from the power cable industry in the first three months of 2021, but copper consumption in the home appliances and automobiles sector was solid, she added.

China's copper scrap imports in 2021 could increase 40% year-on-year to 1.32 million tonnes following a 73% jump in the first quarter from a low base in 2020, Pan said, as a reclassification of very high-grade scrap from waste to resource sees more material flow in.

Copper concentrate imports into China could rise 7% this year, with improved shipments from Peru and Ecuador and a continued rise in supply from the United States and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pan added.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

