China copper imports drop 41% y/y in August on weak demand

By Tom Daly and Mai Nguyen

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports fell in August, customs data showed on Tuesday, notching a fifth straight monthly decline as high prices for the metal and sluggish economic growth continue to keep a lid on demand.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China, the world's top copper consumer, were 394,017 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 7% from July and down 41% year-on-year.

The data showed Chinese copper imports have declined in every month since October last year, except for March, after strong imports in the middle 2020 when China's economy rebounded strongly from the coronavirus pandemic.

Factory activity grew at a slower pace in August versus July, although the construction sector, a key copper user, accelerated at its fastest pace since March.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, were 1.89 million tonnes in August, customs said. That was the highest level since May, leaping 19% year-on-year and up 0.2% from 1.887 million tonnes in July.

Exports of unwrought aluminium and products were 490,286 tonnes in August, customs said, hitting their highest since March 2020 with a 24% year-on-year jump and up 4.5% from July.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Tom Daly; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

